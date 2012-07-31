* AgMin says may cut crop forecast to 75 mln over drought
By Polina Devitt
MOSCOW, July 31 Key global wheat supplier Russia
will be able to maintain an exportable grain surplus, Prime
Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday, even as the
agriculture ministry narrowed down its estimate of the
drought-hit harvest to 80 million tonnes.
The ministry cut its estimate from a previous 80-85 million
tonnes and expected a 2012 exportable surplus of 12 million
tonnes, according to Interfax news agency.
But Medvedev's optimism could be undermined by the impact of
unfavourable weather, that may force the government to cut its
2012 grain crop forecast to 75 million tonnes from the current,
adding to speculation over possible disruption to the country's
grain exports.
Russia banned grain exports in August 2010 in response to a
fierce drought that ruined crops.
"In principle there is no precondition for a grain deficit,
but the (estimated) harvest (level) should be retained,"
Medvedev said during a government meeting in the Volgograd
sowing region according to a transcript on www.government.ru
website.
According to Medvedev, Russia has already harvested 26
million tonnes of grain this year. The total grain and legumes
harvest of 80 million tonnes and its stock of 1 6 -17 million
tonnes would allow Russia to cover domestic demand, which is
estimated at 70-72 million tonnes, he said.
"If we remain within this range, this would be acceptable
for our agriculture and for our country," he said. "We will even
retain some exportable surplus,"
DROUGHT HITS CROPS
Russia's southern breadbasket regions have seen persistent
rains after spring drought, but dry weather persisted in Siberia
and the Volga regions.
Yields fell to 2.3 tonnes per hectare from last year's 3.3
per tonne as a result, Medvedev said.
The chairman of a recently established commission on food
security, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich, said
he saw no reason to cap exports this year, though speculation
continued.
His commission is expected to meet on August 8 to discuss
the grain market.
If the drought impact persists, Russia's Agriculture
Ministry may cut its 2012 grain crop forecast to 75 million
tonnes, which is the most pessimistic estimate, agriculture
minister Nikolai Fyodorov said on Tuesday.
But even this amount will suffice to cover the domestic
needs and retain some exportable surplus, Fyodorov added.
Russia exported 1.13 million tonnes of grains, including
975,000 tonnes of wheat in the first three weeks of July this
year.
The country's state forecaster expects temperatures in
Russia's South, Siberia and Volga regions to remain high in the
coming days.
In some parts of these sowing regions there will be an
extraordinarily high risk of fire, the Federal Hydrometeorology
and Environment Monitoring Service (Rosgidromet) said in its
forecast for August 1-3.
SALES FROM STATE STOCK
Concerns over poor harvest yields pushed wheat prices higher
in Russia's eastern regions - Siberia, Urals and Volga- last
week, despite stable prices in key export South regions,
analysts said on Monday, adding to speculation that the
government may be forced to sell part of its stock.
Medvedev said on Tuesday that grain prices in some parts of
Russia are being manipulated and urged authorities to take
counter-measures, but did not specify which regions have fallen
victims to manipulation.
The terms of state grain interventions should be set
shortly, Medvedev added.
From April to June Russia sold about 2 million tonnes of
grain in state interventions and still has about 5 million
tonnes in its stock.
Its wheat with 12.5 percent protein content was stable at
$310 per tonne in Russia's main deep-porter last week.
Wheat futures at the Chicago Board of Trade on Tuesday
erased gains to head lower on profit-taking after the market's
about 40-percent surge in prices over the past six weeks of the
drought.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Veronica Brown and
Keiron Henderson)