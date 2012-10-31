* Archer Daniels Midland bid $2.8 bln for GrainCorp
* GrainCorp could be too expensive for Summa - source
* Summa still interested in global grain business - source
MOSCOW, Oct 31 Russian investment and trading
group Summa has asked the state development bank Vnesheconombank
(VEB) to fund a possible acquisition of Australia's GrainCorp
, sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
Summa Group's interest in the Australian company comes at a
time of consolidation in the global grains sector amid intense
competition for trading power to feed fast-developing countries
seeking food security.
"There was an appeal to VEB (from Summa). Summa is still
interested in global grain business," a source familiar with the
matter said.
However, Summa may drop the request because GrainCorp could
be too expensive, another source with knowledge of the plans
added.
Summa, co-owner of Russian grain trader United Grain Co
(UGC), and VEB declined to comment.
U.S. agriculture giant Archer Daniels Midland made a
$2.8 billion bid for GrainCorp on Oct. 22, sending shares in
Australia's last independent grains handler soaring as markets
bet on a higher offer price or rival bids being flushed out.
GrainCorp is one of a number of possible deals involving the
acquisitive Summa Group, which is viewed in the industry as
having close ties with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.
Summa, owned by tycoon Ziyavudin Magomedov, bought a 49
percent stake in the state grain trader UGC for 6 billion
roubles ($180 million) this year and aims to acquire a 56
percent stake in transport group FESCO.
VEB agreed in September to provide financing of up to $250
million for Summa to build a grain terminal in Russia's Far
East.