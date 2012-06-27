MOSCOW, June 27 Russian port Novorossiisk
plans to cut grain-handling tariff by as
much as 5 percent or 30 roubles ($0.91) per tonne from July 1 to
boost grain exports after winterkill and spring drought.
"Our team has managed to reduce the tariff thanks to
optimisation of production processes," Rado Antolovich, acting
general director of the port, was quoted as saying in the
statement on Wednesday.
"We hope that this measure will increase the competitiveness
of Russian grain and strengthen its position on foreign
markets," he added.
The tariff can be decreased by up to 30 roubles, depending
on the size of exporter, falling to 600 roubles ($18.23) per
tonne, a source in the company, which operates the Black Sea
port, told Reuters.
U.S. CBOT July wheat hit an eight-month high on
Tuesday, closing up 4-3/4 cents at $7.29 per bushel after the
Russian government cut the size of the crop in the No. 3 biggest
wheat exporter.
Russia's Agriculture Ministry and a leading analyst cut
their 2012/13 grain crop and export forecasts on Monday after
winterkill and spring drought caused yields to fall.
The ministry cut its 2012/13 wheat crop forecast to 46-49
million tonnes from 57 million tonnes expected earlier, a
government source said.
($1 = 32.9142 Russian roubles)
