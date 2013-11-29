* Treasurer Hockey rejects offer on national interest
grounds
* Grain growers worried about foreign ownership of key east
coast handler
* GrainCorp shares fall by a quarter to below pre-bid levels
By Lincoln Feast and Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Nov 29 Australia rejected a A$2.8
billion ($2.6 billion) takeover of GrainCorp by U.S.
agribusiness giant Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) on
Friday, bowing to pressure from grain growers in a rare and
surprising decision.
GrainCorp shares plunged, losing a quarter of their value,
as the rejection by Treasurer Joe Hockey effectively ring-fenced
Australia's last major independent grains handler from any
takeover.
The deal had been seen as the first test of the conservative
government's vow that Australia was "open for business" after
the victory of Prime Minister Tony Abbott in September
elections.
"It would have been great consolidation for ADM and
beneficial for Australian farmers and the grains industry. It's
a pity it did not get through," said Vijay Iyengar, managing
director of Singapore-based trading company Agrocorp
International. "The food sector is always very sensitive."
Hockey said he was rejecting the proposal on national
interest grounds after Australia's Foreign Investment Review
Board (FIRB) failed to reach a consensus recommendation.
"Many industry participants, particularly growers in eastern
Australia, have expressed concern that the proposed acquisition
could reduce competition and impede growers' ability to access
the grain storage, logistics and distribution network," Hockey
told reporters in Sydney.
The rejection is a blow to ADM, which is more U.S.-focused
than rivals Cargill, Bunge and Louis Dreyfus
and had wanted to improve its access to fast-growing Asian
markets.
Both ADM and GrainCorp expressed disappointment at the
decision, which would deny the country's agricultural industry
significant capital investment, said GrainCorp Chairman Don
Taylor.
Shares of Decatur, Illinois-based ADM were down 2.4 percent
at $40.49 by 10:50 a.m. CDT (1650 GMT) on Friday.
GrainCorp shares slumped to a low of A$8.25, below its
pre-bid level. The company has been diversifying its business,
but earnings are under pressure from lower grains harvests. The
stock closed down 22 percent at $8.72.
"The recent numbers from GrainCorp look pretty scary. So my
feeling is the downside on GrainCorp is a lot lower than what it
was trading at before this was announced, so really bad news for
shareholders," said Shannon Rivkin, a director at Rivkin
Securities.
ATTRACTIVE ASSETS
Australia is the world's second-largest wheat exporter and
GrainCorp is the largest listed grains company, handling about a
third of the country's wheat production.
It dominates the country's east coast storage, distribution
and marketing of grains, handling 85 percent of eastern
Australia's exports.
The deal had previously been approved by Australia's
competition regulator and analysts had expected it to proceed.
But it was unpopular with farmers and many voters and had
stoked divisions between the Liberal Party and its junior
partner, the rural-based National Party.
"Political expediency has overruled rational thought, in our
view, with the treasurer succumbing to political pressure from
the National Party, rural members of the Liberal Party and
grower groups," JP Morgan analyst Stuart Jackson said.
ADM could use partnerships with GrainCorp to build
relationships with Australian farmers and "go some way to
meeting its objectives in securing a competitive position in
accumulating east coast grain," Jackson said.
Farmers were sceptical of another foreign deal in the grains
industry after Canadian agribusiness Viterra in 2009 purchased
ABB Grain, then Australia's largest agribusiness. Many South
Australian farmers have complained about higher prices and long
waiting times to deliver grain.
Glencore Xstrata Plc, which purchased Viterra in
2012, was not immediately available for comment.
"All the way along we wanted ADM to show us how growers
would benefit and no one could," said Dan Cooper, a farmer in
New South Wales and committee chair at the NSW Farmers
Federation.
Only a handful of foreign investment deals are rejected by
Australian authorities each year and ADM's tilt at GrainCorp is
far from the first foreign deal in the agriculture sector.
Hockey said the deal was the only one of 131 significant
foreign investment applications that had been rejected since he
took office. The last major foreign investment blocked was
Singapore Exchange Ltd's $8 billion bid for ASX Ltd
in 2011.
"People will interpret this as maybe Australia is not so
'open for business'," said Shane Oliver, head of investment
strategy, AMP Capital Investors. "But I think it's a one-off and
will not set a precedent."
Hockey said he was open to ADM - one of the four "ABCD"
firms that have dominated the global agricultural business for
decades - increasing its stake in GrainCorp to nearly 25
percent. ADM said it would consider an increase.
The GrainCorp takeover was still awaiting approval from
China, which this year imposed stiff conditions on Japanese
trading house Marubeni Corp's $5.6 billion purchase of
U.S. grain merchant Gavilon amid anxiety over food security.
ADM's bid is part of a wave of international interest in
Australia's agricultural industry. Most recently Australia's
Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd
has sparked a bidding war involving Canada's Saputo Inc
, which has already won FIRB approval.
U.S. wheat has lost about a quarter of its value since
ADM first expressed interest in GrainCorp in October last year.
A rebound in global production is weighing on prices.
ADM was advised by Citi and Barclays, while
Credit Suisse and Greenhill advised GrainCorp