Britain's FTSE falters ahead of holiday, banks in focus
* AB Foods boosted by upgrade (ADVISORY- European stock markets are closed on Friday and Monday. There will be no European market reports on those days)
(Repeats to attach to alert)
SYDNEY, April 26 Shares in Australia's GrainCorp Ltd rose 8 percent to a record high on Friday after the company agreed to a sweetened offer from U.S.-based agricultural giant Archer Daniels Midland Co.
Under the latest offer, the third since ADM's initial approach in October 2012, GrainCorp shareholders will receive A$12.20 ($12.58) per share, with a further A$1 per share to be paid in dividends.
In December, GrainCorp rejected ADM's A$12.20 per share bid, saying it materially undervalued Australia's last major independent grains handler.
GrainCorp shares jumped as high as A$12.85 and last traded up 7.9 percent at A$12.81. The stock has traded as low as A$8.38 in the past year. ($1 = 0.9697 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Paul Tait)
* AB Foods boosted by upgrade (ADVISORY- European stock markets are closed on Friday and Monday. There will be no European market reports on those days)
TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index slipped in morning trade on Thursday as its largest gold miners weighed along with some big banks and energy stocks.