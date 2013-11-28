SYDNEY Nov 29 Australia rejected the A$2.8 billion ($2.55 billion) takeover of GrainCorp by U.S. agribusiness giant Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) on Friday, saying the deal was contrary to the national interests.

Treasurer Joe Hockey said he would not allow to the ADM-GrainCorp deal after Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) failed to reach a consensus recommendation.

The deal, which faced stiff opposition from some grower groups and politicians, had been seen as the first test of the conservative government's vow that Australia was "open for business" after the victory of Tony Abbott's Liberal Party in elections in September.

Shares in GrainCorp closed on Thursday at A$11.20, compared to ADM's A$12.20 per share bid, or A$13.20/share including dividends payable by GrainCorp.