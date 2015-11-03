SYDNEY Nov 3 Recent unfavourable weather across
Australia's east coast will likely mean 2015/16 production
misses official estimates, GrainCorp Ltd said on
Tuesday.
Australia's official commodity forecaster said in September
that winter grain production on the east coast would reach 16.1
million tonnes.
But Mark Palmquist, managing director and chief executive
officer of GrainCorp, said that estimate would be "tempered" by
dry weather in recent months, while wet weather this week could
also hit production.
