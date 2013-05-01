Deutsche Telekom CEO says U.S. M&A regulations look good under Trump
COLOGNE, Germany, May 31 Deutsche Telekom is optimistic about the regulatory environment in the United States under the Trump administration.
CHICAGO May 1 Archer Daniels Midland Co on Wednesday said it completed due diligence on GrainCorp Ltd and intends to move forward with a cash offer to acquire the Australian grain handler.
GrainCorp's board, which rejected two earlier offers from ADM during a six-month courtship, last week backed a revised A$13.20 a share deal that included A$1.00 a share in dividends.
The deal needs regulatory approval.
ADM, one of the world's top grain traders, on Wednesday reported lower-than-expected earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, citing lingering pressure from a U.S. drought that slashed harvests last year.
* Palladium heads for first monthly decline since December * Spot gold may break support at $1,257 per ounce - technicals * Silver falls after hitting one-month high on Tuesday (Updates prices, adds quote) By Vijaykumar Vedala May 31 Gold held steady on Wednesday but was set for its first monthly drop since December as U.S. economic data boosted the case for an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve next month. U.S. consumer spending recorded its bigges