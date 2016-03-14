SYDNEY, March 14 Australia's Co-operative Bulk
Handling Ltd (CBH) on Monday rejected a proposal from a
consortium backed by GrainCorp Ltd to acquire and
immediately list the country's largest wheat exporter.
The Australian Grains Champion (AGC), which includes farmers
and some former directors of CBH, had proposed to acquire and
list the Western Australia state co-operative in a deal that
analysts say would be worth up to A$3 billion ($2.2 billion).
The AGC proposal has the financial backing of eastern
Australian grain handler GrainCorp Ltd, which had stirred
concerns among some farmers that it could eventually acquire
CBH.
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)