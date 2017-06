CANBERRA, March 6 Australia's GrainCorp expects to export around 9 million tonnes of grain in the year to September 2012, up from 8 million tonnes last year and more normal sales of 4-5 million tonnes.

Alison Watkins, chief executive at GrainCorp, said she was optimistic about the country's 2012/13 wheat crop thanks to favourable growing conditions. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Kim Coghill)