* Bulk hander hurt by lower east coast grain output
* Cheap oil, lower freight costs boost competitors
* CEO says challenging conditions look set to continue
(Adds details, quotes)
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Nov 3 GrainCorp Ltd,
Australia's largest listed bulk grain handler, said it expects
to post its lowest net profit in seven years as dry weather
curbs production along the country's east coast, and sees no
early let up in difficult conditions.
GrainCorp on Tuesday forecast a net profit of A$32 million
($22.9 million) when it reports its 2015 annual results on Nov.
12, down from A$50.3 million last year, and below analysts'
forecasts of about A$54 million according to Reuters Estimates.
The result would be the company's weakest since it posted a
loss of A$19.9 million in 2008, with strong competition from the
Black Sea region also eating into earnings.
"Lower grain production in eastern Australia resulted in
intense competition to originate grain, while bigger crops and
stock levels in other regions also generated strong competition
from alternative supply origins," said Graincorp chief executive
Mark Palmquist.
"This situation was exacerbated by lower fuel costs and
ocean freight rates, which reduced Australia's freight advantage
to major export destinations."
Palmquist acknowledged that the headwinds that have affected
GrainCorp's competitiveness may continue into the 2016 season.
"Each year is different, but we do have some of the same
conditions on the front-end [of the season] - crop size does not
look like it is going to be too different and freight spreads
are going to be narrow," he said.
An El Nino weather event has brought drier conditions to
much of Australia's east coast in recent months, which may
lessen available supplies for GrainCorp next year.
Australia's grain export fortunes may ultimately rely on the
prospects of its competitors, analysts said. Should major
exporters also suffer supply concerns - Australia may arrest the
side in its competitiveness.
The difficult outlook will fuel speculation over the
intentions of GrainCorp's largest shareholder Archer Daniels
Midland Co, whose A$2.8 billion bid for Graincorp was
rejected by the Australian government in 2013 on national
interest grounds.
Local media reported last week that ADM's stake of nearly 20
percent may be up for sale, but Palmquist said he had not been
informed by ADM of any intention to change it holding.
Shares in GrainCorp hit a five-month high in October after
Malcolm Turnbull was installed as the country's prime minister,
stirring speculation that Australia may change it stance on an
ADM takeover.
GrainCorp shares fell as much as 6 percent on Tuesday but
recovered to be down just 0.7 percent at 0205 GMT at A$8.83.
It forecast an underlying 2015 net profit at A$45 million
and said it expected EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortization) of A$235 million.
($1 = 1.3996 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)