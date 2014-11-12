SYDNEY Nov 13 GrainCorp Ltd, Australia's largest listed agribusiness, said annual net profit fell 64 percent, missing analyst forecasts, as dry weather led to lower grain volumes.

Net profit came in at A$50.3 million ($43.85 million) for the year to Sept. 30, compared with A$175 million the previous year and lower than the A$88 million average forecast of 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters Starmine. Excluding one-off costs, operating net profit was A$95 million.

The company slashed its final dividend to five Australian cents from 20 Australian cents. (1 US dollar = 1.1472 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Chris Reese)