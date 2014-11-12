SYDNEY Nov 13 GrainCorp Ltd,
Australia's largest listed agribusiness, said annual net profit
fell 64 percent, missing analyst forecasts, as dry weather led
to lower grain volumes.
Net profit came in at A$50.3 million ($43.85 million) for
the year to Sept. 30, compared with A$175 million the previous
year and lower than the A$88 million average forecast of 13
analysts polled by Thomson Reuters Starmine. Excluding one-off
costs, operating net profit was A$95 million.
The company slashed its final dividend to five Australian
cents from 20 Australian cents.
(1 US dollar = 1.1472 Australian dollar)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Chris Reese)