SYDNEY May 14 Australia's largest listed agribusiness GrainCorp Ltd said its profit for the first six months of its 2015 financial year fell more than 40 percent as dry weather curbed crop production across the country's east coast.

GrainCorp said operating net profit after tax for the six month period totalled A$35 million ($28.4 million), down from A$61 million a year earlier.

The bulk grain handler reaffirmed its profit guidance for 2015 of A$45 million to A$60 million. At the low end, this would be its lowest profit since 2008.

($1 = 1.2317 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)