By Colin Packham

SYDNEY, May 14 Australia's largest listed agribusiness GrainCorp Ltd said its profit for the first six months of its 2015 financial year fell more than 40 percent as dry weather curbed crop production across the country's east coast.

The bulk grain handler reaffirmed its full-year profit guidance for 2015 of A$45 million to A$60 million ($36 million to $49 million), but analysts said the future outlook would be driven by the impact of an El Nino weather event that was confirmed this week.

The low end of its guidance would be its lowest profit since 2008.

GrainCorp said operating net profit after tax for the six month period totalled A$35 million, down from A$61 million a year earlier.

Much of the slowdown in profits was due to lower grain production as dry weather across New South Wales and Queensland stunted crop growth.

"The smaller crop in eastern Australia last year means it's been a tougher period for storage and logistics and marketing," said Graincorp chief executive Mark Palmquist.

"Lower production translated to reduced grain throughput and exports."

Despite smaller profits at its largest business segment, the company said its results had been boosted by a good performance at its malt business, which contributed approximately half of GrainCorp's pre-tax earnings.

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology on Tuesday confirmed the formation of a strong El Nino that risks wilting crops, leaving the bulk grain handler will much smaller throughput throughout its divisions.

GrainCorp, which is 20 percent owned by U.S. agribusiness group Archer Daniel Midland Co following a failed bid for the Australian group in 2013, said it expects 2015/16 grain production across the Australian east coast to total 16.3 million tonnes.

($1 = 1.2317 Australian dollars) (Editing by Richard Pullin)