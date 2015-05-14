* GrainCorp to grow international and malt business
* Says bigger impact from El Nino may come in 2016
* GrainCorp H1 net profits falls to A$35 million
(Recasts to show GrainCorp aims to offset impact from further
dry weather)
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, May 14 Facing the threat of drought from
a looming El Nino, Australia's GrainCorp Ltd plans to
expand its malt and international units in an effort to offset a
potential hit to its core grain handling earnings.
The Australian weather bureau this week confirmed the
formation of a strong El Nino, traditionally associated with dry
weather across eastern Australia, where many regions are already
suffering drier than normal conditions.
"We do have to be concerned about it," said GrainCorp chief
executive Mark Palmquist, after the release of half-year rsults.
"An El Nino does have the ability to put us in a drier weather
forecast as we work our way through the winter."
The country's largest listed agribusiness, which is 20
percent owned by U.S. group Archer Daniel Midland Co,
posted a 40 percent fall in its profit for the six months to
end-March to A$35 million ($28.4 million).
Its main grain handling business was hit by a smaller east
coast crop last season, which was more than 20 percent below the
recent five-year average, according to government figures.
"The smaller crop in eastern Australian last year means it's
been a tougher period for storage and logistics and marketing,"
said Palmquist. "Lower production translated to reduce grain
throughput and exports."
Graincorp reaffirmed its full-year guidance of A$45 million
to A$60 million, which would be its lowest profit since 2008 at
the low end.
Palmquist said an El Nino could affect the 2015 results, but
said the bigger impact would likely come in 2016 from reduced
crop sizes.
To help weather the impact, GrainCorp aimed to expand its
wheat origination team in Europe and North America, which
sources wheat with different protein and other characteristics
for sale to its usual customers.
GrainCorp also planned to further expand its malt business
which contributed about half of its pre-tax earnings in the
latest half-year to end-March, up from about 30 percent in
recent years.
Growth in the malt business was being driven strong demand
for craft beer in the United States, particularly as North
American barley production stalled, the companysaid.
GrainCorp said it expects 2015/16 grain production across
the Australian east coast to total 16.3 million tonnes, down
from 17.4 million tonnes in 2014/15, and below an historical
average of just below 20 million tonnes, Australian government
data shows.
($1 = 1.2314 Australian dollars)
(Editing by Richard Pullin)