SYDNEY May 11 Australia's largest listed bulk
grain handler GrainCorp Ltd on Wednesday reported a
half-year profit of A$20.4 million ($15.0 million), down 33
percent from a year ago after it took a hit from restructuring
costs.
Underlying net profit came in at A$32 million, down from
A$35 million a year earlier, it said.
"It has been a more challenging half for GrainCorp Oils,
which has experienced lower crush margins due to high European
demand for canola seed off a smaller crop resulting in tighter
supply and higher procurement costs," said Mark Palmquist,
managing director and CEO, GrainCorp.
GrainCorp said it took $11.8 million in significant items,
mainly from restructuring costs in its oils division.
($1 = 1.3563 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)