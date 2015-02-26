BRIEF-Trident sets final dividend at 0.30 rupees/shr
* Says approved issue of ncds worth up to 6 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY Feb 27 GrainCorp Ltd said on Friday that earnings during the 2015 financial year will fall to a five-year low and below market expectations as drought across Australia's east coast curbed grain production.
Australia's largest bulk grain handler said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization will be between A$240 million ($187.15 million) and A$270 million ($210.55 million), as much as 18 percent lower than its 2014 earnings that came in at A$293 million.
GrainCorp's guidance is below market expectations, with the average estimate of 13 analysts polled by Reuters forecasting the bulk grain handler to post earnings of A$279.45 million.
Should earnings meet guidance, GrainCorp will report its lowest annual earnings in five years, when EBITDA totalled A$212.22 million.
GrainCorp said net profit after tax during 2015 will range between A$45 million and A$60 million, below that achieved in 2010 when profits totalled $80.9 million.
GrainCorp's financial guidance comes as drought wilted a large portion of grain production across Australia's east coast, GrainCorp's traditional stronghold.
Wheat production in Queensland and New South Wales fell nearly 6 percent in the 2014/15 season from the previous season, data from Australia's official commodity forecaster shows. ($1 = 1.2824 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Alan Crosby)
* Says approved issue of ncds worth up to 6 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, May 09 (Fitch) CDL Hospitality Trust's (CDLHT, BBB-/Stable) acquisition of The Lowry Hotel in Manchester, UK, will help to increase the geographic diversification of its cash flows, Fitch Ratings says. The debt-funded acquisition is neutral for CDLHT's ratings, because its financial profile will remain comfortably within the rating parameters. The acquisition is earnings accretive, but will slightly reduce the proportion of r