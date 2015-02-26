SYDNEY Feb 27 GrainCorp Ltd said on Friday that earnings during the 2015 financial year will fall to a five-year low and below market expectations as drought across Australia's east coast curbed grain production.

Australia's largest bulk grain handler said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization will be between A$240 million ($187.15 million) and A$270 million ($210.55 million), as much as 18 percent lower than its 2014 earnings that came in at A$293 million.

GrainCorp's guidance is below market expectations, with the average estimate of 13 analysts polled by Reuters forecasting the bulk grain handler to post earnings of A$279.45 million.

Should earnings meet guidance, GrainCorp will report its lowest annual earnings in five years, when EBITDA totalled A$212.22 million.

GrainCorp said net profit after tax during 2015 will range between A$45 million and A$60 million, below that achieved in 2010 when profits totalled $80.9 million.

GrainCorp's financial guidance comes as drought wilted a large portion of grain production across Australia's east coast, GrainCorp's traditional stronghold.

Wheat production in Queensland and New South Wales fell nearly 6 percent in the 2014/15 season from the previous season, data from Australia's official commodity forecaster shows. ($1 = 1.2824 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Alan Crosby)