SYDNEY Feb 27 Australia's GrainCorp Ltd
said on Friday its 2015 full-year earnings are expected
to hit a five-year low as drought along the east coast curbs
grain production, knocking its shares lower.
The country's largest bulk grain handler updated investors
on its outlook in the wake of a prolonged dry spell that has
wilted a large portion of crops along the east coast,
GrainCorp's traditional stronghold.
The company said it expected earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation, and amortization of A$240 million to A$270 million
($187 million to $211 million) for the year to end-June, as much
as 18 percent below last year's A$293 million.
On average, 13 analysts polled by Reuters had forecast
earnings of A$279.45 million. Earnings in line its forecast
would be the company's weakest result since 2010 when EBITDA
totalled A$212.2 million.
Graincorp said it expected a 2015 net profit of A$45 million
to A$60 million, compared with $50.3 million last year.
"The big issue here is the short crop," Graincorp chief
executive Mark Palmquist said on a phone briefing.
"It is about how much revenue you can generate and that is
based upon volumes. It is not just the size of the crop but how
big that exportable surplus is, that is what drives the activity
through our ports."
Wheat production in Queensland and New South Wales fell
nearly 6 percent in the 2014/15 season from the previous season,
data from Australia's official commodity forecaster shows.
Palmquist highlighted some brighter signs for the country's
summer crop, with production of sorghum in the 2014/15 season
pegged at 1.785 million tonnes in Queensland and New South
Wales, up more than 65 percent on last year.
However, he cautioned that the size of available exports had
yet to be determined.
Graincorp's shares have run up nearly 30 percent since
mid-December, aided by a weaker Australian dollar. The fell more
than 6 percent in morning trade and was down 3.7 percent at
A$9.70 at 0130 GMT.
