SYDNEY Nov 16 Australia's largest listed bulk
grain handler GrainCorp Ltd said on Wednesday annual
net profit fell 3.7 percent, at the upper end of its guidance,
as it contended with a smaller crop and lower volumes.
The company said net profit came in at A$30.9 million
($23.33 million) for the year to Sept. 30, down from A$32
million the previous year.
Underlying net profit, which does not include one-off items
like restructuring costs, rose 18.4 percent to A$52.7 million.
In February, GrainCorp said it expected annual underlying profit
between A$40 million and A$55 million.
"Our diversified business model has allowed us to deliver a
solid performance in the face of some significant external
headwinds," GrainCorp Chief Executive Officer Mark Palmquist
said in a statement.
"These challenges have largely affected the grains and oils
businesses, however they have been partially offset by another
strong performance from GrainCorp Malt."
Palmquist did not give earnings guidance for fiscal 2017,
but said he expects "a return to a stronger year", thanks to
higher volumes and lower overhead.
GrainCorp declared a final dividend of 3.5 Australian cents,
up from 2.5 cents the previous year.
($1 = 1.3245 Australian dollars)
