May 11 Australia's largest listed bulk grain handler GrainCorp Ltd said on Thursday its half-year underlying profit more than tripled as record national wheat production underpinned revenue growth.

GrainCorp said its underlying net profit for the six months ended March 31 came in A$100.1 million ($73.6 million), up from A$32.2 million last year.

GrainCorp was boosted by Australia's record wheat output during the 2016/17 season, supporting the company's storage and handling segment as well as its trading arm.

Australian wheat production totalled 35.13 million tonnes last year, surpassing the previous record set in the 2011/12 season. ($1 = 1.3600 Australian dollars) (Reporting By Rushil Dutta; Editing by Richard Pullin)