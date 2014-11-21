BRIEF-Lithia Motors Inc says has acquired Baierl Auto Group
* Says has acquired Baierl Auto Group in pittsburgh, pennsylvania
Nov 21 Graines Voltz SA :
* Reports full year consolidated group revenue excluding taxes of 90.1 million euros, up 8.67 percent
* Lowers full year total consolidated revenue growth guidance to about 8.7 percent from previous guidance of between 10 percent and 14 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Says has acquired Baierl Auto Group in pittsburgh, pennsylvania
* Urban Outfitters says CtW's assertion company's board composition caused/contributed to company's recent stock price declines "is not supported by the facts" Further company coverage: