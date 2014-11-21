Nov 21 Graines Voltz SA :

* Reports full year consolidated group revenue excluding taxes of 90.1 million euros, up 8.67 percent

* Lowers full year total consolidated revenue growth guidance to about 8.7 percent from previous guidance of between 10 percent and 14 percent