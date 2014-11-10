BRIEF-National Bank of Umm Al Qaiwain Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 123.4 million dirhams versus 102.4 million dirhams year ago
Nov 10 Grainger Plc
* Grainger announces that it has signed an agreement with Sigma Capital Group Plc
* Deal grants co exclusive option for initial 4-year term to buy development opportunities of 100 units or more sourced by Sigma Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1GGEeXn Further company coverage:
* PwC did not approve Toshiba's April-Dec financial statements