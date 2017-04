Aug 7 Grainger PLC : * Net debt reduced to approximately 985 million pounds at 6 August, achieving debt target of below 1 billion pounds well ahead of schedule * Loan-to-value, at a consolidated level, estimated to be around 50 percent at 6 August 2013 * Completed group sales to 31 July 2013 approximately 258.7 million pounds (31 July 2012: 202.1 million pounds) * In a strong position to capitalise upon the opportunities arising from a