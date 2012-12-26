WASHINGTON Dec 26 W.W. Grainger has
agreed to pay $70 million to resolve assertions that the
hardware distributor overcharged federal government agencies,
the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.
The company had contracts with the General Services
Administration (GSA) and the U.S. Postal Service. The Justice
Department said that Grainger's GSA contract required disclosure
of commercial pricing policies but an audit showed that it had
failed to provide accurate information.
The Justice Department said that Grainger also had failed to
meet obligations to provide the Postal Service with
"most-favored customer" prices.
A Grainger representative did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.