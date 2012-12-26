WASHINGTON Dec 26 W.W. Grainger has
agreed to pay $70 million to resolve assertions that the
hardware distributor overcharged federal government agencies,
the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.
The Fortune 500 company had contracts with the General
Services Administration (GSA) and the U.S. Postal Service. The
Justice Department said that Grainger's GSA contract required
disclosure of commercial pricing policies but an audit showed
that it had failed to provide accurate information.
The Justice Department said Grainger, based in Lake Forest,
Illinois, also had failed to meet obligations to provide the
Postal Service with "most-favored customer" prices.
In a statement, the company, which has a market
capitalization of about $13.8 billion, said the agreement
settled its "long-standing contract dispute with the federal
government", which involved contracts implemented more than 10
years ago.
Grainger had disclosed a $70 million reserve for the
settlement in October.