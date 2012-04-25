BRIEF-Questfire Energy reports credit facility extension
* Questfire Energy Corp. announces credit facility extension to July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 25 Industrial distributor W.W. Grainger Inc increased its quarterly dividend by 21 percent, a week after posting strong results and raising its full-year outlook.
The company will now pay a dividend of 80 cents per share, compared with its earlier payout of 66 cents per share.
Last week, Grainger reported a quarterly profit that beat analysts' expectations, helped by higher demand for its products in the United States, and raised its full-year earnings guidance.
Grainger's shares were trading up 2 percent at $208.94 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.