By Naomi O'Leary
LONDON Feb 8 Property investor Grainger
said British house prices had proved surprisingly
resilient and that it continued to sell off properties as it
cuts debt and braces for what Chief Executive Andrew Cunningham
believes will be an orderly breakup of the euro zone.
"In terms of the euro zone, as far as our portfolio is
concerned I'm glad that it's in Germany rather than in any other
country in Europe," Cunningham told Reuters. "No matter what
happens with some countries breaking off and other countries
leaving, Germany is going to be the strongest economic area."
Cunningham predicted an orderly breakup of the euro zone,
with Greece probably leaving the euro in the next 12 months.
Grainger is the largest listed residential landlord in
Britain but about 20 percent its 2.4 billion pound ($3.8
billion) portfolio is in Germany.
The 100 year old company said in a trading statement on
Wednesday that gross rents rose 22 percent to 30.4 million
pounds in the four months to the end of January as acquisitions
helped offset a drop in rental income in Germany.
The company said it was continuing to see growth in rental
income and that vacant UK properties disposed of during the
period had, on average, sold for 5.8 percent more than their
valuations in September 2011.
"The lack of resolution of the issues within the euro zone
and the related problems in the banking system continue to cause
uncertainty in the UK economy and therefore a drag on confidence
in the residential sector," the company said. "However, in
general, house prices have been more resilient against these
conditions than might have been expected."
Cunningham told Reuters that properties needing renovation
had sold particularly well as buyers sought out bargains and
that the company's focus on properties in the more affluent
London and south east of England had paid off.
The company said it had been a net seller of properties over
the last four months and that it still intended to cut debt
levels this year with the reduction weighted more to the second
half of its business year.
Net debt stood at 1.443 billion pounds at the end of
January, down from 1.454 billion in September.
The company is also growing its property management business
in order to reduce its reliance on property investment and said
that fee income rose to 2.9 million pounds from 2.2 million
pounds in the same period last year.
Cunningham said he expected the UK residential property
market to remain flat over the next 12 months.
Shares in the group were up 1.9 percent at 106 pence by 0918
GMT.