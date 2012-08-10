Aug 10 Industrial distributor WW Grainger Inc's sales grew 11 percent in July on higher demand for its heavy and light manufacturing products.

Grainger, considered an industrial bellwether, said daily July sales in its U.S. segment increased 6 percent. Sales in its heavy and light manufacturing markets were up in the high single digits, the company said.

Daily sales in Canada increased 10 percent in July while those in the company's other businesses' segment rose 71 percent.

Shares of the Chicago-based company, which competes with MSC Industrial Direct Co and Fastenal Co closed at$204.51 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.