(Corrects to say that disposals will reduce overheads by 10 percent, not that the company will cut jobs)

Jan 28 Residential landlord Grainger Plc announced an overhaul of its business, including the disposal of two non-core units that will reduce overheads by 10 percent, as it looks to focus on the fast-growing domestic private rental sector (PRS).

The UK's largest listed residential landlord said it intended to invest over 850 million pounds ($1.2 billion) till 2020 to drive rental income growth in its fast-expanding PRS business. ($1 = 0.7014 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)