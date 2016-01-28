(Corrects to say that disposals will reduce overheads by 10
percent, not that the company will cut jobs)
Jan 28 Residential landlord Grainger Plc
announced an overhaul of its business, including the disposal of
two non-core units that will reduce overheads by 10 percent, as
it looks to focus on the fast-growing domestic private rental
sector (PRS).
The UK's largest listed residential landlord said it
intended to invest over 850 million pounds ($1.2 billion) till
2020 to drive rental income growth in its fast-expanding PRS
business.
($1 = 0.7014 pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)