Jan 28 Grainger Plc, the UK's largest
listed residential landlord, said on Thursday it intends to
invest over 850 million pounds ($1.2 billion) till 2020 to
accelerate growth in its booming domestic private rental sector
(PRS).
The company also announced an overhaul of its business,
including the disposal of non-core development assets, as it
looks to streamline its focus to regulated tenancies and PRS.
PRS landlords in the UK have pocketed some of the most
lucrative returns in the property sector over the past two
years, as a shortage of houses and high prices have pushed more
Britons to rent.
However, changes announced in the recent budget threaten to
curb their large gains, as they will have to pay more tax on
some buy-to-let investments - properties purchased with a view
to renting them out. The changes come into effect later this
year.
"It is clear that swift and decisive action is required to
capitalise on the compelling PRS market opportunity and to
enable Grainger to realise its potential of being the UK's
leading private landlord," CEO Helen Gordon said in a statement.
"We will transition to one highly focused business that will
deliver improved and sustainable, rental asset-led shareholder
returns."
Grainger, which has already announced the sales of its
retirement solutions business and its operations in Germany,
said the plans would reduce its overheads by 10 percent.
Net rents and income from the PRS expansion plans would more
than cover overheads, expenses and financing costs, Grainger
said.
($1 = 0.7014 pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)