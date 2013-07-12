BUENOS AIRES, July 12 Grain shipments from
Argentina, the world's No. 3 soybean and corn exporter, were
paralyzed on Friday as port workers staged a one-day strike to
protest high income taxes, labor union officials said.
Employees who inspect grains for quality walked off the job
early on Friday at the main Rosario grain-exporting hub.
"The shipments are all halted, both for the agro-exporters
and for the crushers. They're not loading any grains, oils or
by-products," Guillermo Wade, manager of the Capym port industry
chamber, told Reuters.
The south American grains powerhouse is also the world's top
exporter of soyoil, used in the booming international biofuels
sector, and soymeal livestock feed.
Agribusiness companies such as Bunge, Cargill
and Louis Dreyfus have their own terminals
at ports affected by the strike.
The protest comes as producers are at the tail end of the
2012/13 corn harvest. The season's soy is already collected.
Union leader Pablo Palacio said the strike would last until
6 a.m (0900 GMT) Saturday.