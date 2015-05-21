(Recasts with CGT strike threat)
By Maximiliano Rizzi
BUENOS AIRES May 21 Argentina's largest labor
union group will go on strike in the pivotal Rosario grains hub
from June 1 if a salary dispute is not resolved, a union leader
said on Thursday, threatening to bring milling and exports from
the grains powerhouse to a halt.
Workers plan to blockade transport links to milling plants
and port terminals along the Parana river at a critical time in
the soybean harvest for exporters in Argentina, the world's
leading supplier of soymeal and soyoil.
"We won't allow trucks or trains carrying grains to enter
the port terminals and we won't let vessels dock or set sail,"
Edgardo Quiroga of the local San Lorenzo branch of the CGT told
Reuters.
Rosario handles about 80 percent of Argentina's grains
exports. San Lorenzo covers the northern districts of the
Rosario hub where multinational companies like Bunge Ltd,
Cargill and Louis Dreyfus Commodities BV
have crushing plants and ports.
The CGT counts quality control inspectors and dock workers
among its members in Rosario.
The union's announcement came as soy trading in Rosario
remained virtually paralyzed for a fourth day as most exporters
refrained from purchases to pressure the government to resolve a
nearly three-week strike among crushing workers.
That strike by the opposition-allied Industrial Oilseed
Complex Workers Federation in the southern districts of the
Rosario port has slowed the loading of vessels, though exports
have not been impacted.
"The message coming informally from exporters is that
purchases will be minimal until the government takes real action
on the topic of the crushers' strikes," a grains broker who
deals daily with export firms said.
Negotiations between the federation, which accounts for 20
percent of grains crushers, and employers over the size of this
year's salary hike were deadlocked on Thursday, one union
official inside the meeting said.
Tough pay negotiations are common in Argentina, as workers
negotiate wages in line with one of the world's highest
inflation rates.
The government says inflation stood at 24 percent last year
but private economists say the figure was closer to 35 percent.
(Writing by Sarah Marsh and Richard Lough; Editing by Alan
Crosby and Leslie Adler)