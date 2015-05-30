BUENOS AIRES May 30 Port workers in Argentina's Rosario grains export hub lifted a threat to launch a strike on Monday to allow further negotiations with employers, the local port chamber said.

The workers, members of the San Lorenzo branch of the CGT labor federation, announced their decision on Saturday, a day after the grains crushers' union reached a pay deal to end a three-week strike.

The union includes quality control inspectors, loaders and dock workers and a strike would have risked paralyzing exports from Rosario, which accounts for 80 percent of Argentina's grains exports.

Guillermo Wade, head of the Chamber of Port and Maritime Activities in Rosario's northern San Lorenzo district, said CGT labor federation officials planned to meet next week with CIARA, an umbrella group of grains producers and exporters.

"The CGT San Lorenzo branch called to confirm they have postponed the strike which they had planned for Monday," Wade said in an email.

Wade said he had spoken directly with the CGT. CGT officials were not immediately available for comment and calls to CIARA went unanswered.

Wade's chamber oversees the activities in ports operated by major international agri-business firms including Bunge Ltd and Cargill Inc.

Commodity traders in Chicago had been closely following the three-week strike by the Soyoil Workers Federation, who on Friday settled for a 27.8 percent pay rise to help keep pace with inflation. Their strike delayed some shipments as Argentina soy harvest reaches a peak.

Argentina is the world's leading supplier of soymeal and soyoil. (Reporting by Maximilian Heath; writing by Richard; Editing by W Simon)