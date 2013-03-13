SINGAPORE, March 13 Black Sea grain exporters are aggressively marketing new-crop wheat into Asia and the Middle East, offering competitive prices and heating up competition for rival supplier, India, traders said on Wednesday.

Black Sea wheat is being offered around $300 a tonne into southeast Asia as compared with Indian prices around $315 to $320 a tonne for July shipment.

"The crop is looking very good in Ukraine. We expect bumper exports this year," one Dubai-based trader, which sells Black Sea grain into the Middle East and Asia, told Reuters.

Initial offers for wheat are at $265 a tonne FOB, which should come to around $300 a tonne on a C&F basis, he added. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Writing by Clarence Fernandez; Editing by Himani Sarkar)