KIEV, Nov 1 Leading wheat producers in the Black
Sea region - Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan - are likely to
increase their exports by around 12 percent in 2016/17 due to a
bigger harvest than last year, analyst UkrAgroConsult said on
Tuesday.
It forecast exports from the three countries would total
54.1 million tonnes in the marketing year ending next June.
Their wheat production rose to 114.3 million tonnes this
year from 101.7 million tonnes a year earlier after the planted
area increased by about 800,000 hectares to 46.2 million
hectares, UkrAgroConsult said in a report.
"In the current season the Black Sea region has become the
key player in the world wheat market by achieving record high
productivity during the 2016 harvesting campaign,"
UkrAgroConsult said.
"No doubt, in the 2016/17 marketing year the region will
confirm its leadership as the world's largest wheat supplier."
Ukraine boosted its wheat exports by 13 percent in the first
quarter of 2016/17 while Kazakhstan's shipments for the past
five marketing years could be a record high, the consultancy
said.
It expects a 15-20 percent increase in Kazakh grain export
capacity and 20-25 percent growth in wheat flour exports this
season.
Russia sales, however, are currently behind target, the
consultancy said.
"Wheat exports are 4.5 percent higher (than a season
earlier), this is not enough to reach the stated goal of
(exports) 30 million tonnes," it said.
"Some market participants have already reduced their export
estimates by 1-3 million tonnes to 28-29 million tonnes."
UkrAgroConsult said that an unexpected fall in the quality
of Russian wheat, problems with Egypt about ergot content and
the postponing of a decision on scrapping wheat export duty were
the main downward factors.
BLACK SEA 2016/17 WHEAT SUPPLY/DEMAND BALANCE
2016/17 2015/16
open stocks (tonnes) 13,396,000 12,564,000
sown area (ha) 46,240,000 45,471,000
harvest (tonnes) 114,300,000 101,700,000
export (tonnes) 54,100,000 48,170,000
ending stocks (tonnes) 20,188,000 13,396,000
