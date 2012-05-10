* Grain groups want 30-day public comment on longer trading
* ICE slated to start 22-hour trading on Monday
* Groups worry about USDA issuing data during active trading
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, May 10 The top U.S. grain groups called
for federal regulators to delay the start of nearly
around-the-clock grain trading at CME Group and rival
IntercontinentalExchange just days before the scheduled
launches.
In a joint statement on Thursday, the National Grain and
Feed Association and the North American Export Grain Association
said "inadequate advance consideration" of how the longer
trading days will affect market participants justified
intervention by regulators at the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission.
The groups urged the CFTC to institute a 30-day public
comment period on planned moves to 22-hour trading at both
exchanges.
"Neither the ICE contracts nor the CME Group's plan to
expand electronic trading hours were vetted properly with
appropriate market participants," the grain groups' statement
said.
A CFTC spokesman said he did not immediately know how the
commission would respond.
The planned shift to 22-hour trading days has become the
most contentious issue among grain traders as it will keep
markets open during key U.S. government crop reports that often
cause sharp swings in futures prices.
Traditional market participants, including grain elevators
and farmers, fear they will suffer a competitive disadvantage to
larger traders who can access and trade on U.S. Department of
Agriculture data more quickly.
CME, which dominates agricultural markets with its benchmark
Chicago Board of Trade contracts, announced on May 1 that it
would increase weekday trading for grain and oilseed futures and
options to 22 hours a day as of May 14.
The CFTC later forced the massive exchange-operator to delay
the start date by a week because it had not given regulators
adequate notice of the change.
CME's decision to expand trading hours with two-weeks notice
was widely seen as a response to a threat from Atlanta-based
ICE. ICE said last month it would challenge CME's iron grip on
grains markets by listing look-alike wheat, corn and soy
contracts on May 14 -- on a 22-hour basis.
ICE PUSHES AHEAD
ICE, which announced its challenge to CME on April 12, said
it would push ahead with the plan to launch grain and soy
contracts on Monday with 22-hour trading.
ICE is expanding in the grain markets as many farmers remain
wary of the futures industry following the failure of brokerage
MF Global last fall.
CME was a regulator of the brokerage, and former MF Global
clients, including many growers and grain elevators, are still
missing an estimated $1.6 billion that was held in accounts at
the firm when it collapsed.
Responding to the grain groups on Thursday, CME said it
understood the longer trading cycle represented "a significant
change for industry participants" and would support a 30-day
comment period, as long as it was applied to all futures
exchanges.
A spokesman did not immediately have a comment about why CME
originally wanted to implement the change in two weeks.
CME had previously told regulators there were "no
substantive opposing views" to its plan to expand grains
trading.
A major concern among the grain groups is the release of
USDA crop data during active trading.
It would be prudent to keep the markets shut when crop
reports are released, or to implement a break in trading
activity when data are released, the grain groups said, arguing
that participants need a chance to analyze information and
adjust their market positions before trading resumes.
"Trading through the release of these reports could lead to
extreme volatility immediately following their release," the
groups said. "Further, there is currently unequal access to
USDA report data because of different Internet connection speeds
and analysis capabilities."
The USDA previously said it was studying whether it needed
to adjust the time that reports are released because of the
planned increase in trading hours.