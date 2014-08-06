PARIS Aug 6 A spokeswoman for Euronext
declined to comment on Wednesday on market talk that the
delivery silos Euronext's wheat futures <0#BL2:> contracts are
tied to could change their quality requirements for incoming
grain.
Euronext's Paris-based wheat futures rose sharply in early
trade on Wednesday on talk that the market's two delivery silos
would revise their quality criteria to preserve milling quality
after a rain-hit French harvest looks set to be a low grade one.
Traders have said that Euronext and the silo operators have
been holding meetings since Tuesday on the issue, but none of
the parties has confirmed the discussions.
(Reporting by Valerie Parent, writing by Gus Trompiz; Editing
by Andrew Callus)