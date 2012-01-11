* Grain crop growth well advanced in France, Britain

* Disease, cold snap are risks after mild early winter

* Mild weather benefits crops in frost-prone Germany

* Dryness a concern in Italy, Spain

By Valerie Parent and Gus Trompiz

PARIS, Jan 11 Mild weather so far this winter in western Europe has helped grain sowing and accelerated plant growth but could leave crops vulnerable to disease or a future cold snap, analysts said.

Higher-than-normal temperatures in the past month have followed a warm autumn, leaving some crops sown for next summer's harvest well ahead of their usual rate of development.

Weather in western Europe is forecast to remain mild in the coming week before freezing temperatures reach Germany and eastern France the following week, according to an outlook from the U.S. National Centers for Environmental Protection: wxmaps.org/pix/temp4.html

In France, the European Union's top grain producer and exporter, crop growth has been boosted both by heavy rain in December and continuing mild temperatures.

Last month was the mildest December since 2000, helping make 2011 the warmest year since 1900, according to France's meteorological office. Rainfall last month was 45 percent above average, bringing moisture to soil after a very dry autumn.

"The crops are growing as if they were in the middle of spring," said Jean-Charles Deswarte of grains institute Arvalis.

France's main soft wheat crop was more advanced than usual, with conditions in the next two to four weeks critical for determining how forward its growth would be, he said, adding that durum plants in the southwest and winter barley crops in some areas were a month ahead of their normal growth rate.

The fast growth and gentle winter had allowed some pests to develop and raised the risk of later frost damage.

"If the weather stays mild we will have an early harvest with favourable crop prospects. If the cold comes we could go from very little damage, in the event of a moderate and progressive fall in temperatures, to a lot of damage if there is an abrupt drop in temperatures," Deswarte said.

Farm ministry estimates call for the soft wheat area to rise by about 1 percent in 2012 to equal a 2008 record, with winter barley and durum sowings also seen higher.

Crops in Britain were also at a more advanced stage than usual, with disease seen as the main threat to plants.

"I think the biggest potential problem is the levels of disease. I think there will be more people going on with early fungicides this year than previous years," analyst Susan Twining of crop consultants ADAS said.

"On the whole they (wheat crops) are forward, but not too forward," she said.

Some winter barley crops have suffered from disease, including mildew and brown rust, she added.

Official estimates put the area sown in 2011 at 1.97 million hectares for wheat and 359,000 hectares for winter barley, and Twining said she expected about a 1 percent rise this year for wheat and around a 3 percent drop for winter barley.

DRYNESS A CONCERN IN ITALY, SPAIN

In Germany, the unusually mild winter so far has been favourable for winter grains and rapeseed in a country where frost is a major threat to crops.

"The very mild weather means winterkill is not a theme so far this winter," one German grains analyst said. "At this stage of the game the harvest outlook is good with the sowed area expanded, but a lot can still happen up to late March when frost damage is still possible."

German winter wheat sowings for the summer 2012 crop have been expanded by 2 percent on the year to 3.233 million hectares, the national statistics agency said.

Further south, mild and generally dry conditions had favoured sowing in Italy but could leave water reserves low.

"If it does not rain and snow in winter, there maybe not enough water stored for spring and summer. People are beginning to worry but the situation is not yet critical," said an official at Italy's seedmakers association.

The association reiterated its previous estimate for a rise of about 10 percent in soft wheat sowings for the 2012 harvest, and a 20 percent jump in the durum area.

However, the current dry weather is more alarming for rice and maize, which will be sown in spring and need plentiful water, than for wheat, said Paolo Abballe, grain specialist at Italy's biggest farmers body Coldiretti.

In drought-prone Spain, dry conditions were already affecting winter crops, with farmers reporting a decline in area in the Castille-Leon grain belt due to ground hardening at the end of 2011, the warmest year in Spain in 40 years.

"After a very dry winter, seedlings are sprouting more or less normally, although the lack of rain and above all snow, which breaks up the soil, makes it harder for them to grow," a spokeswoman for the Asaja farmers' union said.

April and May are make or break months for the winter grains crop in Spain, which in the past five years has varied from 9 million to 19.7 million tonnes. (Additional reporting by Nigel Hunt in London, Michael Hogan in Hamburg, Svetlana Kovalyova in Milan and Martin Roberts in Madrid; editing by Keiron Henderson)