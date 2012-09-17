PARIS, Sept 17 The United Nation's Food and
Agriculture Organisation "fully supports" a call by France to
develop strategic grain stocks to counter price volatility, the
agency's head said on Monday after a meeting with French
President Francois Hollande.
The FAO expects current high prices on grain markets, which
surged after drought damage to crops in the United States and
Russia, to encourage countries to raise production, FAO
Director-General Jose Graziano da Silva told reporters, adding
he does not expect heavy demand for grain in the next month.
