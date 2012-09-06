* UN food agency cuts forecast for global grain crop
* Major exporter Ukraine may impose export limits in early
2013
* Oxfam call for urgent government action on food prices
By Nigel Hunt
LONDON, Sept 6 Group of 20 nations will decide
next month whether to take joint action on soaring global grains
prices, Russia said on Thursday, but analysts doubted they can
cool markets which are close to levels that provoked food riots
four years ago.
A charity demanded urgent action to protect the world's
hungry as harvests fall short of needs for the coming year, and
the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) called on
nations to calm markets, although it played down talk of a new
crisis.
Markets themselves were sceptical about what the G20, which
comprises wealthy nations and leading emerging economies, could
achieve as exports from major grains producers Ukraine and
Russia may be limited.
Russian Deputy Agriculture Minister Ilya Shestakov said that
senior G20 officials would tackle the problem in the Rapid
Response Forum, which was created last year.
"At the beginning or mid October, Russian representatives
will take part in the rapid response forum, which was set up
within G20 to discuss food market issues," he told a grains
conference in Moscow.
"We are not planning any emergency measures, we want to
carry out analysis, discuss possible scenarios and our joint
actions to calm down the market," he said. "We will take the
decision on whether joint actions are needed."
France, which presides over the G20 agriculture body AMIS,
had said any decision on convening the forum would be made after
a U.S. government report on grains due on Sept. 12. French
officials declined immediate comment on Shestakov's remarks.
The worst U.S. drought in more than half a century and poor
crops from the Black Sea bread basket pushed grain prices to
record levels this summer, raising the chance of a repeat of the
crisis four years ago that provoked riots around the world.
Analysts were doubtful about what the G20 could do to curb
runaway markets. "So far all the G20 succeeded in doing is to
create a new bureaucracy above other bureaucracies, that can do
nothing and will do nothing," said James Dunsterville, analyst
at Geneva-based Agrinews consultancy.
THIRD SURGE IN FOUR YEARS
The third global food price surge in four years has revived
memories of the 2007/2008 crisis which the FAO estimated added
75 million to the number of chronically hungry people in the
world. Other estimates put the increase at up to 160 million.
"Food prices remain at peak levels and governments cannot
turn their backs on the need to take action," the charity Oxfam
said in a statement. "The G20 wants to wait for U.S. crop
results before acting when it's clear that prices remain high
and millions of people cannot afford to eat."
The FAO said on Thursday that the U.S. drought would lead to
a larger-than-expected drawdown in global grain stocks.
"Although we should remain vigilant, current prices do not
justify talk of a world food crisis. But the international
community can and should move to calm markets further," FAO
Director-General Jose Graziano da Silva said in a statement.
The FAO Food Price Index, which measures monthly price
changes for a food basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy products,
meat and sugar, averaged 213 points in August, unchanged from
July, FAO said in its monthly update.
Although the index was below a peak of 238 points in
February 2011 - when high food prices helped to drive the Arab
Spring uprisings in the Middle East and North Africa - it is
still close to levels during the 2008 crisis.
The U.S. Midwest, the world's most important producing
region for maize and soybeans, has suffered its worst drought in
56 years, while traders have also warned that Russia and Ukraine
could soon exhaust stocks of exportable grain as major importers
look to secure supplies.
"Ukrainian and Russian wheat is pouring into export markets
like an avalanche and will sell out very quickly unless
something is done," one European trader said.
EXPORT LIMITS
The main thrust of any international policy action would
include an effort to ease export controls, which can further
distort volatile markets.
This has raised concerns about Russia and its Black Sea
neighbours even though Moscow has promised not to impose export
limits due to drought damage to its grain harvest.
Russia imposed a grain export ban in 2010 to keep down
prices at home following a severe drought. This sent
international wheat prices soaring and damaged its reputation
with foreign importers, but Shestakov said on Thursday he saw no
immediate need to limit grain exports.
Russia could start selling grain from its intervention
stocks, which would be sufficient to keep prices under control
during the 2012/2013 season, he said.
IKAR, a leading Russian analyst, said on Thursday that
supplies are also likely to be boosted by imports from
neighbouring Kazakhstan.
Ukraine may, however, limit wheat exports in early 2013 to
prevent a jump in domestic grain prices after the harvest
declined this year, traders and analysts said on Thursday.
On Wednesday, Ukraine's Agriculture ministry and grain
traders' unions agreed on 2012/13 maximum export volumes at 19.4
million tonnes of grain.
The World Bank urged governments last week to shore up
programmes that protect the most vulnerable as fears grow that
families will take their children out of school and eat less
nutritious food to compensate for the high prices.
Africa and the Middle East were particularly vulnerable, the
World Bank said.
The FAO said this week that swift international action could
prevent a catastrophe from developing. It has urged countries to
review their biofuel targets and also warned against panic
buying and restrictions on exports.
The Rome-based agency said it had cut its 2012 world cereals
output forecast by 4 percent to 2.295 billion tonnes due to the
worsening prospects caused by the U.S. drought.
The agency said global cereal output was insufficient to
cover the 2012-13 marketing season fully, indicating a
larger-than-expected drawdown of stocks. World cereal stocks
would fall sharply, it said, forecasting stocks at the end of
2013 would be 503 million tonnes, down 6 percent from its July
forecast.
(Additional reporting by Polina Devitt, Sybille de La Hamaide,
Michael Hogan, Valerie Parent, Catherine Hornby and Pavel
Polityuk; Writing by Nigel Hunt and Veronica Brown; Editing by
David Stamp)