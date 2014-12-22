(Adds details, background)

PARIS Dec 22 French market regulator AMF said on Monday it was launching a two-month public consultation on a proposal to introduce position limits and position reporting on Euronext's Paris-based grains futures and options.

The move is part of a wider shake-up of the European Union's securities market aimed at increasing transparency and investor protection.

The capping of volumes that operators can hold in the market would apply to Euronext's milling wheat, rapeseed, maize, malting barley, rapeseed oil and rapeseed meal futures and options, AMF said.

Position limits have already been set on front-month contracts from 12 days before their expiry. The volumes suggested in AMF's proposal on Monday are similar to those currently in force.

Limits would also be imposed on further contracts with the AMF suggesting a maximum of 100,000 lots on the milling wheat market, 20,000 lots for rapeseed, 10,000 lots for maize, 1,000 for malting barley, 5,000 for rapeseed oil and 5,000 for rapeseed meal.

Operators would also need to report their positions on those markets on a daily basis to the AMF, it said in a statement.

The regulator would then publish a weekly report with aggregated data on long and short positions taken on those markets.

Similar data is already available for agricultural futures traded on the Chicago Board of Trade and on the London-based ICE markets.

