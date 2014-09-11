PARIS, Sept 11 French silo operator Senalia said on Thursday it was halting reception of wheat deliveries until further notice due to a lack of export loadings and the current silo fill rate.

Senalia is the main silo operator of the port of Rouen in northern France, Europe's grain export hub, and one of the delivery silos for Euronext's milling wheat futures <0#BL2:>. (Reporting by Valerie Parent, writing by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Michel Rose)