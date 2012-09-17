PARIS, Sept 17 France has called an emergency
meeting of G20 countries for mid-October to discuss coordinated
action to curb volatility on grain markets, the French
president's office said in a statement.
France, which currently presides a G20 grains body set up
last year, has together with the United Nations' Food and
Agriculture Organisation (FAO) proposed a meeting of a Rapid
Response Forum at ministerial level, it said.
The emergency meeting would follow a scheduled meeting
earlier in October at which officials from G20 countries would
discuss measures to curb supply and demand imbalances in
agricultural markets, it said.
The announcement came after talks between French President
Francois Hollande and the head of the FAO.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Muriel Boselli)