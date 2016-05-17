* German 2016 wheat crop to fall by 3.7 pct on year
* 25.57 mln tonne wheat crop expected, vs f'cast 26.1 mln
* German 2016 winter rapeseed to rise by 1.8 pct on year
By Michael Hogan
HAMBURG, May 17 German farmers have planted less
wheat and more rapeseed than previously thought, meaning 2016's
wheat crop will fall by 3.7 percent on the year to 25.57 million
tonnes, Germany's farm cooperatives association said on Tuesday.
This was down from its forecast of a 26.1 million tonne
wheat crop in its previous estimate on April 14.
Germany is the European Union's second largest wheat
producer after France and competes with its neighbour for the
position as the bloc's largest producer of rapeseed, Europe's
main oilseed for edible oil and biodiesel production.
The association forecast Germany's 2016 winter rapeseed crop
will rise by 1.8 percent on the year, to 5.10 million tonnes, up
from 5.04 million tonnes it forecast in April.
The reason for the changed forecasts is that German farmers
planted about 50,000 hectares of wheat less than had been
previously expected for the 2016 crop and some have instead
planted more rapeseed, the association said.
The wheat crop will still be a good average, it said.
Germany's average wheat harvest between 2010 to 2015 was around
25 million tonnes.
German grains and rapeseed crops are in overall good
condition, the association added.
"Grain crops came through the sometimes very cold weather in
the past few weeks overall without damage," the association
said. "But crop development is sometimes slightly behind the
long-year average."
Rapeseed also came though a recent cold snap without
significant damage and spring grain sowings have now been
completed, it said.
Germany's crop of winter barley, largely used for animal
feed, is set to fall 3.2 percent on the year to 9.3 million
tonnes as yields are expected to be lower than last year's high
levels, the association said.
The spring barley crop, used for beer and malt production,
will fall 2.3 percent to 1.95 million tonnes, while the grain
maize (corn) crop will rise 12.8 percent to 4.47 million tonnes
partly because of an increase in planted area, it said.
