Amazon lent $1 bln to merchants to boost sales on its marketplace
June 7 Amazon.com Inc has stepped up lending to third-party sellers on its site who are looking to grow their business, a company executive said in an interview on Wednesday.
CHICAGO Aug 3 Investment bank Goldman Sachs said on Friday that it saw growing upside risks to wheat prices in the coming months due to continued dry weather in countries like Argentina, India, Australia and the Former Soviet Union states.
The bank told clients in a note that production in these countries will likely be well below the current forecasts by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Goldman said it had closed its short Chicago Board Of Trade wheat versus corn trade at a value of 72 cents per bushel on Thursday, below its entry level of $1.21, for a gain of almost 50 cents.
June 7 Amazon.com Inc has stepped up lending to third-party sellers on its site who are looking to grow their business, a company executive said in an interview on Wednesday.
HONG KONG, June 8 A consortium of private equity firms TPG Capital Management and MBK Partners, as well as telecoms firm HKBN Ltd, are preparing separate bids for the fixed-line phone unit of Hong Kong's richest man, Li Ka-Shing, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.