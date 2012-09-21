By Christine Stebbins
| CHICAGO, Sept 21
CHICAGO, Sept 21 IntercontinentalExchange
, the second largest U.S. futures exchange operator, said
on Friday it was not planning to pause grain trading when the
government changes its release time for top monthly crop reports
starting in January.
The position makes it less likely that the world's biggest
grain market, the CME Group's Chicago Board of Trade,
will agree to grain industry requests to provide the pause
during the monthly reports, especially the benchmark World
Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates, or WASDE.
"Our aim, based on customer feedback, is simply to level the
playing field. During a trading 'pause,' trading will still take
place - but it will only be in the OTC markets," said ICE
spokeswoman Brookly McLaughlin, referring to the
over-the-counter cash markets.
"A transparent, regulated futures market provides a level
playing field for those who wish to trade and an additional data
point for those who prefer to wait," she added.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's announcement this week
that it was changing the release time of its major grain reports
to 11 a.m. CT from 7:30 a.m. renewed a call by the U.S. grain
industry to release crop data when futures markets are not open.
Big traders, including grain giant Cargill Inc, have complained
that government release of the huge cache of monthly statistics
was disruptive to markets, causing unnecessary volatility.
The WASDE report is the most widely followed monthly
measuring stick for U.S. and world grain, oilseed and cotton
trading. For decades, when the Chicago grain markets were open
only for "day" session (9:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. CT), traders
could digest the dozens of report tables for two hours before
making or adjusting their bets. With trading now live on screens
for 21 of 24 hours on weekdays, that window of analysis is
closed.
Grain traders on the Chicago floor have also said that big
grain companies like Cargill, ADM, Louis Dreyfus or Bunge who
for decades have been the largest traders of corn, wheat and
soybeans are now seeing fierce competition from hedge funds with
deep pockets and ultra-fast electronic trading systems. That may
be cutting the market dominance the big grain firms have
traditionally been able to enjoy, floor traders say.
The National Grain and Feed Association, the largest U.S.
grain trade group, on Thursday asked all exchanges to 'pause'
both electronic and open-outcry derivatives trading on USDA
report days "to provide equal access to the data to all market
participants and to allow time for the market to rationally
analyze the information once it is issued."
CME said after the USDA's announcement that it would no
longer start open-outcry grain trading early on days the U.S.
government issues major agricultural reports. In June it had
switched to starting pit trading at 7:20 a.m. CT on USDA report
days instead of the usual 9:30 a.m. But CME said it was
undecided on announcing a trading pause unless other exchanges
agree to do so.
"We are willing to consider a pause provided all exchanges
agree to coordinate to set trading hours to facilitate this
halt," a CME spokesman said on Wednesday. In July, CME had
suggested a halt of no more than 30 minutes around the release
of key USDA reports.
CME does not pause trading when other major U.S. financial
and government data - GDP, unemployment and so on -- are issued.
Earlier this summer, CME expanded its grain trading hours to
nearly around the clock to stay competitive with ICE when it
challenged CME launching corn, wheat, soybean, soybean meal and
soybean oil futures and options in May.
ICE grain volume remains thin in its newly launched U.S.
grain contracts, dwarfed by CME, but is a key market for cocoa,
coffee, cotton, orange juice, and sugar futures and options.
ICECanada lists futures and options contracts on canola, wheat
and barley.
The Minneapolis Grain Exchange said on Friday it did not
plan to pause its trading session when USDA reports were
released. The Kansas Board of Trade had no comment.
Futures exchanges, which are regulated by the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission, customarily determine their own
trading hours. A spokesman for the CFTC declined to comment.