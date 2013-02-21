LONDON Feb 21 World wheat production in 2013/14 is tentatively expected to rise by four percent, the International Grains Council said on Thursday issuing its first forecast for next season's supply and demand balance for the commodity.

"Much (of the increase) is expected to be absorbed by higher demand and end-season stocks are likely to rise by just two million tonnes, following a 21 million decline in 2012/13," the IGC said in a monthly update.

The IGC also raised its forecast for world maize production in 2012/13 by 5 million tonnes 850 million tonnes and maintained its wheat crop estimate at 656 million.

