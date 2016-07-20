HAMBURG Indian state-run trading company PEC has pushed back by one day the offer deadline for an international tender to buy and import 80,000 tonnes of yellow corn (maize), European traders said on Wednesday.

The tender now closes on July 22 instead of July 21 and offers must remain valid until July 29 instead of July 28 previously, they said.

The corn must be free of genetically-modified organisms (GMOs) and shipment is sought between July 27 and Aug. 15, they said.

PEC has also issued a separate tender to buy and import 40,000 tonnes of yellow corn also closing on July 22, with offers remaining valid up to July 29.

On July 10, the Indian government said it had asked state trading houses to import an extra half a million tonnes of duty-free, non-genetically modified corn to stop domestic prices rising and prevent shortages.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, Editing by Mark Potter)