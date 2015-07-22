* Move seen supporting domestic farmers
By Michael Hogan
HAMBURG/DUBAI, July 22 Iran has imposed import
duties on wheat and barley, an Iranian government regulation
document seen by Reuters on Wednesday showed, hurting hope for
more trade after the country's nuclear deal with Western powers.
The wheat duty is 1,500 rials per kilo, or about $45 to $50
a tonne, according to the document, a level that would render
wheat imports commercially unfeasible, traders said.
"The import duty shows that Iran does not have a pressing
import need and is in a relaxed enough supply position to
support its farmers by reducing imports," one European trader
said.
"It also indicates that large wheat import purchases are not
to be expected from Iran following the big nuclear agreement."
Iran was never barred from buying food under Western
sanctions over its disputed nuclear programme, but EU and U.S.
sanctions have made trade more difficult by hindering payments
and ocean shipping.
Iran agreed with world powers this week to curb its nuclear
programme in return for the lifting of sanctions. Despite the
deal, Iran is not expected to move back into world wheat markets
quickly, with financial sanctions also expected to take some
time to remove.
The new wheat duty has been imposed for the next year and
the barley duty until Sept. 22, 2015, the regulation seen by
Reuters said.
"The duty will mean wheat imports are not worthwhile, except
possibly for some Russian wheat," another trader said. "Wheat
imports are likely in later months but are not seen as needed
now."
Traders said the move was seen as an effort to protect
Iranian farmers from cheap imports and to prevent imported grain
being re-sold to the government at higher prices under the
country's scheme of state purchases from farmers at guaranteed
prices.
"The Iranians seem to have had a decent harvest and I think
they have large wheat stocks following their import programme in
the last year," one European trader said. "The move seems to
indicate the desire to support farmers is greater than the need
to undertake imports even though easier trading conditions are
expected following the nuclear deal."
"Barley is likely to be imported sooner after the state
purchasing period from farmers is over."
Iran's wheat consumption is expected to reach a record high
18.0 million tonnes in the current 2015/16 crop season. Harvests
have stagnated after peaking at 14.5 million in the 2013/14
season, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture which
forecasts Iran's crop for the current season at 14.0 million
tonnes.
The country, which was largely self-sufficient in wheat a
decade ago, has emerged as one of the world's biggest importers.
For the 2015/16 season, however, the USDA has forecast a drop in
wheat imports to 4.0 million tonnes from 6.3 million a year
earlier.
Iran is the world's third largest importer of the animal feed
barley, trailing only Saudi Arabia and China.
The import duties apply to all private sector importers,
traders and mills, traders said.
But the duty does not apply to the state import agencies
Government Trading Corporation of Iran (GTC) or the State
Livestock Affairs Logistic Co (SLAL), the regulation said.
"Imported wheat is currently about $50 a tonne cheaper than
the price Iranian farmers get from the government in its state
purchasing programme," another trader said. "The duty will make
it more worthwhile for Iranian flour mills to buy local wheat
instead of making imports."
"There is also a lot of talk that some imported wheat has
been resold into the Iranian government's farmer purchasing
scheme at a profit."
