April 7 Canadian legislators on Monday amended a
bill designed to ensure grain moves smoothly by rail by allowing
the government to order railways to compensate shippers for poor
service.
The government's Canadian Transportation Agency currently
has authority only to arbitrate matters on which the parties
mutually agree. Railways can avoid paying compensation simply by
refusing to negotiate a service level agreement with shippers
that includes penalties, said Jeff English, spokesman for
Agriculture Minister Gerry Ritz.
The House of Commons agriculture committee approved an
amendment proposed by Conservative government member of
Parliament Pierre Lemieux that gives the agency authority to
order compensation for expenses incurred due to railways'
failure to deliver service. Service levels must be spelled out
in written agreements ahead of time between shippers and
railways.
The Conservative government last month introduced
legislation that would allow it to set minimum levels of grain
that railways must ship each year to avoid the huge crop
backlogs that have hurt farmers' cash flow this winter.
A record-breaking harvest and harsh winter
overwhelmed Canada's two big railways, backing up the flow of
grain from western elevators to ports.
A component of the legislation allows government to spell
out what elements make up a service agreement between railways
and shippers, ensuring they have access to agreements with
mandatory penalties for violations, English said.
The amended bill now moves to the House of Commons for
approval.
Canadian National Railway Co spokesman Mark Hallman
said the company is disappointed with the amendment.
"On account of vocal complaints from grain companies and
farm lobbies in the context of a 100-year crop, the government
is hastily introducing yet another highly intrusive regulatory
measure that will create more problems than it will solve,"
Hallman said in a statement.
A spokesman for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited
said the company was reviewing the amendment and could not
immediately comment. The Western Grain Elevator Association,
which represents grain handlers such as Richardson International
Limited and Cargill Ltd could not be reached for
comment.
Other proposed amendments were defeated by the committee,
including hiking minimum weekly grain volumes and increasing
penalties against railways for falling short of those levels.
